Brokerages Anticipate Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.03. Legg Mason reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LM. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

LM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $201,566.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $957,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $26,074,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 374.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 298,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,890 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 18.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,137,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 179,268 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,060,000 after purchasing an additional 164,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 332.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

