Brokerages Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce sales of $396.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.20 million and the highest is $414.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,315 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 124,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.48. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.