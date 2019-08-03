Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,794. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,578 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.