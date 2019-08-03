Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72, Morningstar.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020 guidance to $5.03-5.22 EPS.

BR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. 752,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,643. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $27,411,936.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

