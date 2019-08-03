Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.68.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

