BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

BTVCY opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.60. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. BRITVIC PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

