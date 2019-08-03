Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 187.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

BSIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 591,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $983.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

