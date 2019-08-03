BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

BRFS stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.82. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BRF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in BRF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.