BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

BRFS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.82. BRF has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in BRF by 217.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 359,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BRF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRF by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 273.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

