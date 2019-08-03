BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 625 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Societe Generale lowered their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 526.90 ($6.88) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £305.08 ($398.64). Insiders have bought 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

