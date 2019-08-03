Bottos Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bibox, Bit-Z and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $68,227.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, LBank, BigONE, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

