Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.85. 11,065,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$5.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

