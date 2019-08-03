Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Reaches $11.46 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00017719 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $6,988.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,979,923 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.