Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

BKCC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 427,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,708. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,030.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

