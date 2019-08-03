Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. 2,161,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02. Blackline has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

