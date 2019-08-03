Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $130.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $109.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $487.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $508.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $527.85 million, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $576.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $83.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 36.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

BSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 501,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $87,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,031.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $284,276.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 730,274 shares in the company, valued at $13,517,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,863 shares of company stock worth $571,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

