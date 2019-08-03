Blacer Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $607.00 and $58.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003685 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

