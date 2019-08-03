bitJob (STU) Market Capitalization Tops $49,096.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 71.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. bitJob has a market cap of $49,096.00 and $26.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.01396119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000518 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

