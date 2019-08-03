Bitcoinus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,455.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $5,284.00 and approximately $11,455.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

