Bitcoin Plus Trading Up 73.2% Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00080088 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $16,243.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000616 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 126,919 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.