Bitcoin Planet Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $5,887.00 and $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.01000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00258927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

