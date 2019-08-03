BitBar (BTB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, BitBar has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00022029 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $100,986.00 and $325.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,734.95 or 1.90694752 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,161 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.