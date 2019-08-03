BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

BSTC stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 50,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,424. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $201,231.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,328. Insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

