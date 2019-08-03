Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, 459,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 660,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12).

In other Biopharmx news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 327,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $334,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biopharmx stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Biopharmx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biopharmx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.