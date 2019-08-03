BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 14,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.94. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

