BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

BIOLINERX LTD/S stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,639. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

