Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.