Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $380.00 at Barclays

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $25.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.00. 546,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.57. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,168,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $46,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.