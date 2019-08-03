Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIO traded up $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,743. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $220.05 and a one year high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.57.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

