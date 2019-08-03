Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.76. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 6,336 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 195.68%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.