BidaskClub Upgrades Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

Stars Group stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

