BidaskClub Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Strong-Buy

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 230,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $799.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,621.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,694.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $534,979 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plexus by 15.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 48.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

