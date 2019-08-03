BidaskClub Upgrades EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) to Hold

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

EMC Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $777.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.32. EMC Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.31.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,759,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

