BidaskClub Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Buy

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 454,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,135. Qualys has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $134,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

