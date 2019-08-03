BidaskClub Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. 3,817,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,564. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

