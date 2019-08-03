B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY19 guidance to ~$1.85-2.00 EPS.

BGS stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.