Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush set a $71.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.53. 3,954,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,691. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $199,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,994,710 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,959 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after buying an additional 215,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $127,879,000 after buying an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,535,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $109,141,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,576 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,708,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.