Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.00 ($89.53).

ETR:BDT remained flat at $€59.90 ($69.65) on Friday. 4,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €60.00 ($69.77) and a 1-year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.16.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

