Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 6,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Beowulf Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

