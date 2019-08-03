BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bloom Burton in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BLU stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.15. 152,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,754. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $483.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BELLUS Health news, Director Franklin Milan Berger bought 50,000 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,502,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,053,438.44.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

