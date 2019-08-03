Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BLCM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 424,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,871. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.00% and a negative net margin of 6,729.02%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 126,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

