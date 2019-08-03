Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Posts Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%.

BELFA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.