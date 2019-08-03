Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Beigene stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 182,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.69. Beigene has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,343,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 15,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $1,880,027.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,911,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,370,016.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,043. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,799,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,241,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

