Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.69. 1,166,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,165. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

