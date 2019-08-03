Beazley’s (BEZ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 629 ($8.22) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 465 ($6.08)) on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 613.38 ($8.01).

BEZ opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 13.44. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 559.37. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Beazley’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox bought 6,742 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

