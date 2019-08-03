Bean Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $363.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,176,298,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

