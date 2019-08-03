BBA Aviation’s (BBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

Get BBA Aviation alerts:

Shares of BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 314.60 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.