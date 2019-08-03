Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.83.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,507. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

