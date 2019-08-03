Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.61 ($93.73).

FRA:BAYN opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.37. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

