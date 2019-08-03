BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 10,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. BayCom has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $249.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in BayCom by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 22.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

